en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Winter Storm Plunges Eastern US Into Darkness, Over 636,000 Power Outages Reported

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
Winter Storm Plunges Eastern US Into Darkness, Over 636,000 Power Outages Reported

A severe winter storm has blanketed the eastern United States, plunging more than 636,000 homes and businesses into darkness across 12 states. The storm, characterized by blinding snow, tornadoes, and winds gusting over 50 mph, has inflicted significant damage, causing coastal flooding and extensive power outages. The situation is anticipated to deteriorate as a significant drop in temperature is expected to envelop the region by the weekend. This chilling forecast has raised concerns about potential system collapses and a spike in gas demand, reminiscent of disruptions experienced in previous storms.

States in the Eye of the Storm

North Carolina is presently the state most impacted by the storm, with approximately 170,000 reported power outages. Pennsylvania follows closely with over 106,000 outages, while New York is grappling with approximately 67,000 outages. Even Florida, often spared the brunt of winter storms, has succumbed with over 100,000 outages. The data, compiled by PowerOutage.us, underscores the far-reaching impact of the storm and the challenges it poses for the afflicted regions.

A State of Emergency

Several states have now declared a state of emergency. The Governor of New Jersey, one of the affected states, has urged residents to remain vigilant in the face of rain, flooding, and high winds, all of which could exacerbate power outages. As the storm draws additional strength from an atmospheric river connected to the warm Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, the severity of its impact is anticipated to escalate.

Imminent Cold Snap and Market Response

As the storm moves towards the East Coast and the Northeast, it is expected to bring frigid weather and record-breaking natural gas demand. The December 2022 storm had similar consequences, leading to power outages, reduced gas flows, and ultimately, emergency declarations and system collapses. Current spot power and gas prices have not reacted significantly to the storm. However, gas futures have surged about 23% over the past six days, reflecting the market’s expectation of a spike in demand amid the imminent cold snap.

0
United States Weather
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
47 seconds ago
Avalon Emerson to Tour UK and Europe with 9000 Dreams Party Series
Acclaimed US-based producer, Avalon Emerson, is ready to take her 9000 Dreams party series on a tour-de-force around the UK and Europe. This much-anticipated tour will grace the stages of eight different clubs, kicking off on March 2nd at Milan’s BASE and culminating with a stage takeover at Athens’ EDEN festival on March 30th. Curated
Avalon Emerson to Tour UK and Europe with 9000 Dreams Party Series
71st Crucian Christmas Festival: A Triumph of Culture and Community
3 mins ago
71st Crucian Christmas Festival: A Triumph of Culture and Community
City Worker Assists Police in Arresting Porch Pirate in Yonkers: A Tale of Community Vigilance
3 mins ago
City Worker Assists Police in Arresting Porch Pirate in Yonkers: A Tale of Community Vigilance
TradeStation Securities Teams Up with CQG, Enhancing Trading Experience
1 min ago
TradeStation Securities Teams Up with CQG, Enhancing Trading Experience
Ault Alliance Reschedules Annual Meeting and Reduces Quorum Requirement
1 min ago
Ault Alliance Reschedules Annual Meeting and Reduces Quorum Requirement
Phill Niblock: An Enduring Legacy in Experimental Music and Art
1 min ago
Phill Niblock: An Enduring Legacy in Experimental Music and Art
Latest Headlines
World News
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
16 seconds
Indonesia Revives Ambitious Sea Wall Project to Save Sinking Jakarta
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
36 seconds
How Love Alters the Brain: Australian Researchers Make Groundbreaking Discovery
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
46 seconds
Former AG Marietta Brew Sounds Alarm on Waning Trust in Ghana's EC
Zimbabwe's Acting President Commends Progress in Court System Digitization
53 seconds
Zimbabwe's Acting President Commends Progress in Court System Digitization
Kauvery Hospital Achieves Medical Breakthrough with Laser-Assisted Angioplasty
1 min
Kauvery Hospital Achieves Medical Breakthrough with Laser-Assisted Angioplasty
Irish Nursing Home Sector Navigates Crisis Amid Bed Loss and Potential Closures
2 mins
Irish Nursing Home Sector Navigates Crisis Amid Bed Loss and Potential Closures
Emergence of New COVID-19 Strain JN.1 Raises Concerns
4 mins
Emergence of New COVID-19 Strain JN.1 Raises Concerns
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
4 mins
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
5 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app