Winter Storm Plunges Eastern US Into Darkness, Over 636,000 Power Outages Reported

A severe winter storm has blanketed the eastern United States, plunging more than 636,000 homes and businesses into darkness across 12 states. The storm, characterized by blinding snow, tornadoes, and winds gusting over 50 mph, has inflicted significant damage, causing coastal flooding and extensive power outages. The situation is anticipated to deteriorate as a significant drop in temperature is expected to envelop the region by the weekend. This chilling forecast has raised concerns about potential system collapses and a spike in gas demand, reminiscent of disruptions experienced in previous storms.

States in the Eye of the Storm

North Carolina is presently the state most impacted by the storm, with approximately 170,000 reported power outages. Pennsylvania follows closely with over 106,000 outages, while New York is grappling with approximately 67,000 outages. Even Florida, often spared the brunt of winter storms, has succumbed with over 100,000 outages. The data, compiled by PowerOutage.us, underscores the far-reaching impact of the storm and the challenges it poses for the afflicted regions.

A State of Emergency

Several states have now declared a state of emergency. The Governor of New Jersey, one of the affected states, has urged residents to remain vigilant in the face of rain, flooding, and high winds, all of which could exacerbate power outages. As the storm draws additional strength from an atmospheric river connected to the warm Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, the severity of its impact is anticipated to escalate.

Imminent Cold Snap and Market Response

As the storm moves towards the East Coast and the Northeast, it is expected to bring frigid weather and record-breaking natural gas demand. The December 2022 storm had similar consequences, leading to power outages, reduced gas flows, and ultimately, emergency declarations and system collapses. Current spot power and gas prices have not reacted significantly to the storm. However, gas futures have surged about 23% over the past six days, reflecting the market’s expectation of a spike in demand amid the imminent cold snap.