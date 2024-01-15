Winter Storm Paralyzes US, Strands Elderly Filipinos at Chicago Airport

As the United States finds itself in the icy grip of an extreme winter storm, the impacts are being felt far and wide. The storm has led to an extensive number of flight cancellations, including those at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, leaving passengers stranded and scrambling for solutions. Among those affected were eight elderly Filipino passengers, including 71-year-old Fil-Am Elizabeth Dela Cruz, who found themselves stuck at the airport for over 16 hours due to delayed Manila-bound flight.

Impact of the Winter Storm

The storm’s severity has prompted the National Weather Service to issue warnings for over 95 million people across the country. The forecast anticipates dangerously low temperatures, with some regions bracing for wind chills as low as -70 F (-56 C). The winter storm is not only disrupting air travel but also affecting several aspects of life, including political campaigns, sports events, and power supply in the Northeast and Pacific Northwest.

Widespread Disruptions

According to reports, the winter storm has caused over 1,200 flight cancellations and delayed approximately 4,700 others across the country. Major airports like those in Detroit, Buffalo, Denver, and Boston have experienced significant delays. Adding to the chaos was the federally mandated grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, which caused a significant number of cancellations for United and Alaska Airlines.

Struggles at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was among the hardest hit, where planes were grounded due to high winds and blinding snow. The situation was particularly challenging for the elderly Filipino passengers, who were trying to leave the harsh winter conditions behind. Their plight underscores the widespread challenges faced by travelers amid the escalating storm.

The winter storm’s impact extends beyond the airports. It has disrupted political events, leading to the cancellation of campaign events and low attendance at caucuses. The storm has also caused power outages in states like Michigan, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, and raised the threat of flooding and tornadoes in other regions. As the Arctic conditions continue to sweep across the country, the nation braces for continued disruptions and challenges.