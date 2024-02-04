Winter Storm Leaves Over 30,000 Without Power on California's Central Coast

California's Central Coast is bracing for a severe winter storm that has thrown the region into darkness, leaving over 30,000 PG&E customers without power. The most affected counties are Monterey, where 20,666 customers are without power, and Santa Cruz with 12,347 customers experiencing power outages. San Benito County also reports a lesser impact, with 24 customers without power. The cause of these outages has been attributed to weather conditions, specifically heavy winds and rain associated with this storm.

Impact of the Storm

The storm, which began on Friday, has led to extensive power outages across the region. The communities of Watsonville and Pajaro are among the hardest hit. The power outage situation is expected to persist through Sunday, with no estimated time for power restoration provided by the utility company, PG&E. The company has identified the cause of the outages as weather-related, specifically due to the heavy winds and rain brought by the storm.

State's Response to the Crisis

In response to the crisis, the Governor has activated emergency operations centers and mobilized workers to address the impacts of the storm. Residents have been advised to stay home to avoid the risks associated with potential power outages, falling tree limbs, and downed power lines. The warning also extends to the dangers of debris and potential flooding. As the storm continues to unleash heavy rain and gusty winds, the region remains under a flood watch and high wind warning.

Implications of the Outage

While the outages have disrupted daily life for many residents, they have also led to significant alterations in scheduled events. The severe weather conditions have forced changes in the schedules for NASCAR and the PGA events in California. The storm's effects extend beyond residential areas, affecting commercial activities and disrupting the usual flow of life in the Central Coast.

In the face of these challenges, PG&E crews are working tirelessly to restore power. As the storm continues, updates on the situation are anticipated to continue throughout the day, with the hope of full power restoration and a return to normalcy for the affected communities on the horizon.