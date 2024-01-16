Winter Storm Freezes Meridian and Lauderdale County: Widespread Closures Announced

Meridian and Lauderdale County are grappling with frigid conditions, as a winter storm blankets the region in ice, leading to below-zero wind chills and treacherous road conditions. Public Works crews are actively applying salt on bridges and overpasses to mitigate ice buildup, with their efforts ongoing amidst the icy onslaught. The deteriorating weather conditions have triggered a Hard Freeze Warning, in effect until Wednesday 10 am, and a Wind Chill Advisory lasting until Tuesday afternoon 12 pm, as high winds exacerbate the cold, making temperatures feel at least 10 degrees colder.

Impact on City Operations and Services

The icy blast has led to widespread closures and schedule modifications across city departments and services. Meridian city offices and garbage collection services, usually bustling with activity, were suspended for the day, with the Meridian City Council meeting postponed to Thursday. Similarly, the Marion Town Hall also closed its doors, with the Board of Aldermen meeting rescheduled. Lauderdale County government offices followed suit with a shutdown, while the Board of Supervisors meeting occurred as planned, albeit with a delayed opening on Wednesday.

Education Takes a Hit

The icy conditions have also disrupted the educational landscape, with local schools, including Meridian Public and Lauderdale County School Districts, announcing closures. All extracurricular activities have been cancelled, and a delayed start on Wednesday has been implemented. Higher education institutes are also feeling the freeze. Meridian Community College and Mississippi State University Meridian have transitioned to remote operations, with face-to-face classes expected to resume on Thursday.

State Emergency Officials Advise Caution

As the region navigates the icy conditions, state emergency officials have stepped up, urging residents to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary. With temperatures falling near single digits and roads glossed over with ice, the officials' advice underscores the need for caution during these challenging times. The hazardous conditions are expected to persist through Wednesday, making the officials' advice all the more pertinent.