Winter Storm Forces Closure of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

On Monday, January 15, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, a gem of Tennessee, was forced to close due to severe weather conditions. A blanket of snow coupled with a biting wind chill turned the park's picturesque landscape into a hazardous terrain, prompting the park authorities to take decisive action for public safety.

Widespread Closures Amid Winter Storm

The closure, a rare event in the park's history, brought a stillness to its vast expanse, stretching from Newfound Gap to Little River and Gatlinburg Bypass to Cherokee Orchard at the park boundary. Other notable closures included Laurel Creek, Cades Cove Loop, Upper Tremont, Foothills Parkway East & West, Wears Cove Gap, Old NC 284, Lakeview Drive, Greenbrier, Cataloochee Entrance, and Tom Branch roads. To add to the impact, all park facilities, including visitor centers, were shut down for the day, rendering the park virtually inaccessible.

Essential Roads Remain Accessible

Despite the closures, the park staff showed commendable dedication by maintaining access to essential roads. This ensured connectivity from Cherokee to Towstring and from Gatlinburg to Sugarlands, providing much-needed relief for those reliant on these routes. Park rangers and road crews actively monitored the situation, bracing against the cold to ensure public safety and to evaluate when it would be safe to reopen the roads.

Keeping the Public Informed

As East Tennessee grapples with the winter storm, the park management has prioritized keeping the public updated. The park's official website and social media channels have been providing regular updates on the situation. A forthcoming news release is also expected to be issued the following day, offering further insights into the reopening and conditions.