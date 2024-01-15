Winter Storm Closes TEXpress Lanes in Dallas Metroplex

A winter storm sweeping across North Texas has led to the closure of all TEXpress managed lanes in the Dallas metropolitan area. The measure, undertaken in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and highway maintenance crews, is a precautionary step against the severe weather conditions.

Monitoring the Storm

TEXpress has stated that they are actively monitoring the progression of the weather as the storm continues to move through the region. The winter storm is expected to bring a mix of snow flurries, freezing rain, and sleet due to an arctic cold front advancing into the area. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of North and Central Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The weather service has forecasted accumulation totals of up to a tenth of an inch of ice, with areas northeast of the Metroplex likely to see up to half an inch of snow.

Winter Maintenance Operations

TEXpress, along with TxDOT and highway maintenance crews, is conducting winter maintenance operations to ensure the roadways can be safely reopened as soon as possible. However, no specific timeline was provided for when the managed lanes would reopen. This will depend on the weather’s severity and the effectiveness of these operations.

Safety Measures Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

The closure of managed lanes is part of a broader effort to secure the safety of motorists and minimize potential accidents during adverse weather conditions. The urban portions of I-49 in Shreveport have also been shut down due to a winter storm warning, with emergency personnel continuously monitoring the weather situation and implementing necessary safety measures on the roadways. The Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has urged residents to conserve electricity amidst tight grid conditions, with potential further appeals for energy conservation expected on Tuesday.