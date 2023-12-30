Winter’s Comeback: Freezing Drizzle and Snow Forecasted for Wisconsin Tonight

A low-pressure weather system known as a ‘clipper system’ is set to reintroduce wintry conditions to Wisconsin and surrounding areas tonight and on Sunday. The forecast indicates the possibility of a light drizzle or freezing drizzle developing before transitioning to snow overnight. However, the confidence in the prediction of drizzle is relatively low.

Snowfall Predicted with Varying Intensity

As the night progresses, the certainty for snowfall increases. It is expected to begin late in the night and continue into Sunday. The snowfall is projected to vary across different regions. Central Wisconsin is predicted to receive about 1-2 inches of snow, while other localities may experience up to an inch of snowfall. Some areas near the lakeshore and the southern part of the Bay of Green Bay might witness locally higher totals near 3′′ due to lake-enhanced snow.

Impact on Travel and Daily Life

Residents are advised to prepare for these winter weather conditions and exercise caution, especially when traveling. The roads may become slippery and hazardous due to the snow and potential freezing drizzle. The gusty North-Northeast winds expected on Sunday would not help either, with wind chill values expected to be in the 20s and 10s.

Weather Outlook for the Week Ahead

The week ahead is anticipated to start with temperatures at, or above normal, with the possibility of light snow during midweek. Weather conditions are forecasted to be partly cloudy and cold during the evening hours of New Year’s Eve, with midnight temperatures predicted to be in the mid-20s. Some areas may experience patchy freezing drizzle this evening, along with the development of snow showers and flurries. The new week is also set to start off with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid-30s. The forecast also hints at a potential significant weather system that may affect the Midwest early in the following week, bringing breezy conditions and a mix of rain and snow.