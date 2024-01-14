Winter Heating Safety: Henrico Fire Department’s Urgent Call for Caution

As the chill of winter tightens its grip on Central Virginia, Henrico Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds is charging into action, underscoring the importance of using heating devices safely. The message comes in the wake of two building fires in January, both of which were attributed to heating accidents typically involving alternative heating devices such as electric space heaters, kerosene heaters, and fireplaces.

Heating Safety: A Matter of Life and Death

Reynolds urgently warns against using extension cords with space heaters, as they pose a risk of overheating and potentially sparking a fire. He further recommends positioning kerosene heaters a safe distance away from flammable materials and urges extreme caution when using a cooking stove for heating to prevent burns, especially in homes with children.

Proactive Measures to Thwart the Silent Killer

Reynolds’ advice extends beyond immediate fire safety. Regular checks of central heating systems like boilers or furnaces are strongly recommended. The hidden danger of malfunctioning heating systems is carbon monoxide (CO) release – a colorless, odorless gas that can cause serious health problems and even death. Recognizing this, Reynolds underscores the necessity of having working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, particularly when using heating methods that could emit hazardous levels of CO.

The Invisible Threat of Carbon Monoxide

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that at least 420 people in the U.S. die annually from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning. This sobering statistic underlines the critical need for CO detectors in homes, especially during the winter months when heating systems are in constant use.