Winter Grasps Bloomington-Normal Amidst Emerging Luxurious Home Listing

As winter continues to grip Bloomington-Normal, the region has recently been dusted with an inch of snow. The forecast suggests more is on the way, potentially affecting both residents and businesses in the area. Amidst the winter weather, a beacon of luxury stands out. A prestigious real estate listing has emerged, featuring a lavish home exceeding 3,500 square feet, with a spacious open floor plan.

A Haven of Luxury

This resplendent residence boasts a $100,000 upgraded kitchen, complete with high-end appliances and custom cabinetry. The primary suite, located on the main floor, offers an impressive bathroom and hardwood flooring graces the entire home. An 18-foot vaulted ceiling crowns the family room, which is warmed by a cozy fireplace. Natural light floods the house, enhancing its charm.

Entertainment and Comfort

The lower level of the house is designed with entertainment in mind. It includes a family room, a game area, an exercise room, and a full bath. Modern amenities such as a new extended aggregate patio, radon mitigation system, reverse osmosis water filtration, and a whole house stereo system ensure comfort and convenience. Low maintenance is guaranteed as the homeowner’s association takes responsibility for lawn care and snow removal.

More Than Just a House

Located in the desirable Tipton Trails neighborhood, this well-maintained home is more than just a place to live. It is a lifestyle statement. Listed for $494,500, it offers five bedrooms, four baths, and nearly 3,000 square feet of living space. The property’s listing by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group and the open house dates on January 17th and January 20th offer potential buyers the chance to experience this luxury firsthand.