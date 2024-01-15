en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Winter Grasps Bloomington-Normal Amidst Emerging Luxurious Home Listing

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:27 am EST
Winter Grasps Bloomington-Normal Amidst Emerging Luxurious Home Listing

As winter continues to grip Bloomington-Normal, the region has recently been dusted with an inch of snow. The forecast suggests more is on the way, potentially affecting both residents and businesses in the area. Amidst the winter weather, a beacon of luxury stands out. A prestigious real estate listing has emerged, featuring a lavish home exceeding 3,500 square feet, with a spacious open floor plan.

A Haven of Luxury

This resplendent residence boasts a $100,000 upgraded kitchen, complete with high-end appliances and custom cabinetry. The primary suite, located on the main floor, offers an impressive bathroom and hardwood flooring graces the entire home. An 18-foot vaulted ceiling crowns the family room, which is warmed by a cozy fireplace. Natural light floods the house, enhancing its charm.

Entertainment and Comfort

The lower level of the house is designed with entertainment in mind. It includes a family room, a game area, an exercise room, and a full bath. Modern amenities such as a new extended aggregate patio, radon mitigation system, reverse osmosis water filtration, and a whole house stereo system ensure comfort and convenience. Low maintenance is guaranteed as the homeowner’s association takes responsibility for lawn care and snow removal.

More Than Just a House

Located in the desirable Tipton Trails neighborhood, this well-maintained home is more than just a place to live. It is a lifestyle statement. Listed for $494,500, it offers five bedrooms, four baths, and nearly 3,000 square feet of living space. The property’s listing by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group and the open house dates on January 17th and January 20th offer potential buyers the chance to experience this luxury firsthand.

0
United States Weather
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
51 seconds ago
Luxury Meets Sustainability: A Stellar Home in Bloomington-Normal
With the heavens draping the city of Bloomington-Normal, Illinois in a blanket of snow, an embodiment of luxury beckons from the heart of the city. Amidst the wintry landscape, a captivating 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath home stands out, exuding an air of opulence and comfort. This house is more than a home; it is an experience –
Luxury Meets Sustainability: A Stellar Home in Bloomington-Normal
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
2 mins ago
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
5 mins ago
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Discord Employee Shares Personal Layoff Experience Amid Company's Workforce Reduction
53 seconds ago
Discord Employee Shares Personal Layoff Experience Amid Company's Workforce Reduction
US Election Year Opens with Iowa Caucuses Amid Global Economic Flux
1 min ago
US Election Year Opens with Iowa Caucuses Amid Global Economic Flux
Housing Affordability Crisis in Florida: A Closer Look
2 mins ago
Housing Affordability Crisis in Florida: A Closer Look
Latest Headlines
World News
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
46 seconds
Zimbabwe President's Call for Media Integrity Amid Political Unrest
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
2 mins
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
2 mins
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
2 mins
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
5 mins
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
5 mins
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
6 mins
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
6 mins
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
6 mins
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app