Winter Descends on Maryland: Weather Update from Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins

As the chill of winter descended upon the Maryland region, meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins delivered a comprehensive weather update. The day had the distinct feel of winter, with a coastal flood advisory in place due to a low-pressure system that had brought significant rainfall. However, relief was on the horizon as the advisory was set to expire soon, and the weather was showing signs of clearing up across the region.

Calm Radar Activity and Varied Temperature Zones

Radar activity was relatively quiet, with only a few snow showers reported in the northern parts of Garrett County. The temperatures across the region showed a stark contrast – 37 degrees at BWI Marshall, 39 downtown, a chilly 34 in Woodstock, 20s in Garrett County, and more temperate 40s on the Eastern Shore. The temperatures peaked in the 50s, falling short of any record highs.

Overnight Dip and Snow Squalls

Residents were advised to brace for a sharp drop in overnight temperatures, which were expected to plummet to 29 degrees. The following day promised no respite, with predicted highs only in the 30s. Adding to the winter tableau, a snow squall was forecasted to move through mid-morning. This could potentially leave a light dusting of snow in the Baltimore Metro area before breaking apart, creating a picture-perfect winter scene.

Breezy Conditions and Early Tuesday Snowfall

The day was set to be marked by breezy conditions, with wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph. An early Tuesday snowfall was also on the horizon. According to Jenkins, the region could expect one to two inches of snowfall, which could potentially affect the Tuesday morning commute. The meteorologist emphasized the need for caution during travel due to the expected snow.