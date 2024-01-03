Winter Delayed in Sioux Falls: Local Businesses Adapt to Unusual Season

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, usually bustling with the onset of the winter season and the advent of the ski season, is ostensibly quiet. The anticipated flurry of snow has yet to make its appearance, marking a slow start to the winter season. This unusual delay is impacting local business, most notably Spoke-N-Sport, a popular ski equipment shop at the heart of the city.

A New Era for Spoke-N-Sport

The shop, now under the helm of Peter Oien, is navigating the challenges posed by the lack of snowfall. Oien took over the reins of the business in August, stepping into a new role amidst an unpredictable season. Despite the challenges, he emphasizes the need to stay resilient, reminding himself and his team of the inevitable ebbs and flows of any business.

Adapting to the Slow Season

The delay in the ski season has had a tangible impact on sales. According to Andy Shaw, the Service Manager at Spoke-N-Sport, sales of new gear have slowed down. Nevertheless, the shop continues to offer repair services on equipment, providing a lifeline that helps sustain the business during this period.

Anticipation for the Ski Season

Despite the slow start, the local skiing community remains optimistic. Snow is anticipated in the forecast, indicating the potential onset of the ski season. Meanwhile, Great Bear Ski Valley, a popular recreational destination in Sioux Falls, is preparing to open its doors for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing activities. The Valley hopes to commence skiing and snowboarding operations this Friday and kick-start tubing on January 12th. Oien encourages skiing enthusiasts not to be disheartened, but instead, to prepare their gear and get ready for the season that lays ahead.