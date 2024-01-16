Winter Assistance Fair: A Gateway to Energy-Efficient Winters in Ulster County

Mark your calendars, Ulster County residents, as the much-anticipated Winter Assistance Fair is set to take place at the Restorative Justice Center on January 20. The event, scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., promises to be a hub of information for those keen on understanding energy-saving methods and strategies to reduce their utility bills this winter.

Unlocking avenues to winter preparedness

The Winter Assistance Fair is more than just an event. It's an opportunity for residents to engage with experts who can provide answers to pressing questions about energy conservation and cost-saving during the harsh winter months. Attendees can also sign up for various programs designed to aid in winter preparedness, ensuring a comfortable and economical season ahead.

A confluence of knowledge and assistance

Providing the much-needed assistance and information to the attendees will be representatives from a spectrum of organizations. These include the Department of Public Service, Energy Research and Development Authority, Housing and Community Renewal, Energy Hub, Office for the Aging, Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, and the Power Authority. This collective presence of expertise and assistance makes the fair a must-visit for those wishing to navigate the winter months savvy and prepared.

More information at your fingertips

For those who seek further details about winter preparedness, the Department of Public Service can be contacted at 1-800-342-3377. Additionally, their website hosts a wealth of information that can come in handy during winter. The free and public Winter Assistance Fair is not just an event, but a step towards an energy-efficient and cost-effective winter.