Winnie Harlow, Megan Fox Stun at Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars 2024 Afterparty

Winnie Harlow joined Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at Beyonce and Jay-Z's star-studded Oscars afterparty at Chateau Marmont in LA on Sunday. The supermodel, 29, looked sensational in a sparkly sheer gown, while MGK opted for all black, and Fox sported eye-catching pink hair. The event followed a night where 'Oppenheimer' dominated the Oscars, securing seven awards.

Advertisment

Star-Studded Glamour

The afterparty was a showcase of fashion and celebrity, with Harlow's strapless sheer gown and Fox's vibrant hair capturing attention. The glitzy event served as a celebration for the night's big winners, including 'Oppenheimer' who took home major accolades at the 96th Academy Awards. Emma Stone and Poor Things also made headlines with significant wins.

'Oppenheimer' triumphed with seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. Robert Downey Jr. received his first Oscar, while Emma Stone was awarded Best Actress for 'Poor Things'. 'Barbie', despite its box office success, won only one award for Best Original Song, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the awards.

Reflections on a Night of Surprises

The Oscars night was filled with emotional speeches, historic wins, and a few surprises, setting the stage for an unforgettable afterparty. As the film industry celebrated its achievements, discussions on the outcomes and their implications for future productions began. The contrast between 'Oppenheimer's' critical acclaim and 'Barbie's' commercial success highlighted the diverse facets of cinematic excellence.