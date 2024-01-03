en English
Business

Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska: Three Decades of Economic and Social Progress

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska: Three Decades of Economic and Social Progress

For the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, the last three decades have been a testament to resilience and socio-economic progress, as revealed in a recent study by economist Jonathan Taylor, president of Taylor Policy Group. The study, funded by Ho-Chunk, the tribe’s oldest and most influential entity, has shed light on several remarkable achievements, including the doubling of the middle class among the tribe’s members.

Achievements Rooted in Diversification

The tribe’s success, according to Taylor, lies in its diversification strategy. Institutions birthed from this approach have generated approximately 3,500 jobs in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa. These roles, with a combined payroll approximating $200 million in 2022, have played a significant role in poverty reduction. The percentage of tribal members living below the poverty line has decreased from half to one-third, and the number of tribal members with college degrees and skills training has quadrupled in the past two decades.

Challenges Amid Progress

Despite these strides, the tribe faces persistent issues, such as a high poverty rate among children. One-third of the tribe’s children continue to live in impoverished conditions, a sobering statistic that underscores the need for ongoing efforts to uplift the community.

Strategic Shifts and Future Outlook

Central to the Winnebago Tribe’s economic evolution was a strategic shift away from the gaming industry in the 1990s. Lance Morgan, founder and CEO of Ho-Chunk, underscored the importance of a multi-institutional approach to combating poverty and promoting organic growth. Such a strategy stands in stark contrast to the less effective top-down methods traditionally employed by tribal councils. With the tribe’s population growing by 30% in the last eight years, the course charted by the Winnebago Tribe seems to be one of positive change and resilience.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

