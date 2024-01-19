Subscribe

Winnebago Suffers a Downslide: Q1 Fiscal 2024 Earnings and Revenue Decline

Winnebago Industries reports a decline in Q1 fiscal 2024 earnings and revenue, with its share price dipping 6.4% over the past month. All key segments witnessed revenue drops.

Salman Khan
Winnebago Industries (WGO), an iconic name in American recreation, has seen a 6.4% dip in share price over the past month, performing poorly compared to the S&P 500. The company's first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings and revenues have both fallen year over year, with adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20.

Revenue Drop Across Segments

A 19.9% decline in revenue to $763 million, though surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $728 million, serves as a stark reminder of the company's underperformance. The Towable RV segment, a key revenue driver, saw a decrease in revenues by 4.8% year over year to $330.8 million. However, there was a silver lining as total deliveries defied the trend and increased by 9.1%.

The Motorhome RV segment, a cornerstone of Winnebago's product offerings, experienced a more severe 28% revenue decline and a 31.4% drop in unit deliveries. The Marine segment was not spared either, witnessing a 33.5% reduction in revenues and a 34.2% decrease in unit deliveries.

Financial Position and Shareholder Returns

Winnebago's financial position as of November 25, 2023, comprised $219.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, with long-term debt slightly ballooning to $593.1 million. Despite this scenario, the company returned $50 million to shareholders, reflecting its commitment to investor returns in spite of challenging times.

Outlook

Estimates for Winnebago have been on a downward slide, resulting in a Zacks Rank 4 (Sell). The company's below-par performance and industry headwinds point towards the expectation of below-average returns over the coming months. Given the current financial climate, shareholders, investors, and market watchers will be closely observing Winnebago's strategic moves to navigate this period of uncertainty.

