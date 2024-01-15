Winnebago County Property Market: A Look at December’s Median Home Prices

In a recent report based on Realtor.com data, a shift in the housing market of Winnebago County was observed. This Midwestern region experienced a dip in median home list price by 6.9% in December, bringing it down to $169,950 from the preceding month. Despite this monthly decrease, there was an 11.9% rise compared to the same month in the previous year, when the median list price was $149,500.

Insights into the Local Market

The report’s data provides a snapshot of the local market, focusing solely on homes listed for sale, excluding sold properties. Any party interested in more localized market data can visit data.rrstar.com. The median home in Winnebago County came in at 1,676 square feet, listed at $104 per square foot. This figure denotes an 8.6% increase in price per square foot compared to December 2022.

Speed of Sales and New Listings

Homes were moving faster in Winnebago County, staying on the market for a median of 38 days, significantly lower than the national median of 61 days. However, the number of new listings in December faltered, with a 27.3% decrease from the previous year. It’s important to note that these figures include single-family homes, condos, and townhomes, but most new constructions, pending, and contingent sales are excluded.

Comparative Analysis

Zooming out to the broader Rockford metro area, the median home price was recorded at $199,900. These homes averaged a size of 1,780 square feet and came with a list price of $109 per square foot. On a statewide level, Illinois saw a slight downturn in median home prices to $294,700, with the typical home listed as 1,700 square feet at $170 per square foot. In comparison, the national median home price in the United States in December stood at $410,000, with homes averaging 1,838 square feet and $220 per square foot.

The median list price is considered a more accurate reflection of the market than average prices, which can be skewed by extreme high or low values. This report is part of a series published by the USA TODAY Network using Realtor.com data. The story was penned by Ozge Terzioglu, contributing to a broader understanding of the real estate market dynamics.