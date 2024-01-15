Winchester’s Joshua Boze and Menifee’s Miarosa Gyllenswan Achieve Academic Excellence at University of Jamestown

Joshua Boze from Winchester and Miarosa Gyllenswan from Menifee have been honored for their academic prowess. They have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Jamestown for the fall 2023 semester. This prestigious accolade is bestowed upon students who have managed to maintain a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher, demonstrating not only their commitment to their studies but also their ability to excel under pressure.

University of Jamestown: A Beacon of Academic Excellence

The University of Jamestown, nestled in North Dakota, is an institution steeped in history. Founded in 1883, it has been lighting the path to knowledge for over a century. This esteemed institution has earned recognition as a top-tier regional institution in the US News and World Report. Furthermore, The Princeton Review has lauded it as a top Midwestern school, reinforcing its reputation for delivering quality education.

‘Journey to Success’: Nurturing Holistic Development

The University of Jamestown stands out for its unique ‘Journey to Success’ program. This distinctive initiative goes beyond the mere dissemination of knowledge. It aims to ensure the comprehensive development of students. The program focuses on enriching students not only academically but also personally and professionally, preparing them to navigate the world beyond the university with confidence and competence.

In conclusion, the inclusion of Joshua Boze and Miarosa Gyllenswan in the dean’s list is a testament to their hard work and dedication. It serves as a shining example of the academic excellence that the University of Jamestown nurtures in its students.