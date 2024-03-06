Win Tickets to See 8-Time Grammy Winner Buddy Guy & Samantha Fish at The Ledge June 7

Legendary blues icon Buddy Guy is set to electrify The Ledge Amphitheater with his 'Damn Right Encore!' tour on June 7, promising fans an unforgettable night of music. In a special treat for enthusiasts, WJON radio offers an exclusive chance to win tickets to the show before they go on sale to the public. With the captivating Samantha Fish as the special guest, this concert is poised to be a milestone event in the summer music calendar.

Exclusive Ticket Giveaway on WJON

For those eager to secure their spot at this must-see performance, WJON is the key. Listen carefully during the WJON Morning News Watch from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. When the cue to call sounds, be the first to respond and win tickets to see Buddy Guy live. This unique opportunity allows fans to bypass the rush when tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Whether tuning in on AM 1240/93.9 FM, Charter Spectrum Channel 189, through the WJON app or online at wjon.com, listeners are in for a treat.

Buddy Guy: A Living Legend

With a career spanning over five decades, Buddy Guy stands as a towering figure in the blues genre. His influence on guitar legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan is unparalleled, and his live performances are electrifying. An 8-time Grammy Award winner, Guy's shows are a masterclass in blues music, filled with passion, soul, and a relentless energy that captivates audiences. The 'Damn Right Encore!' tour is a testament to his enduring appeal and vitality as a performer.

Spotlight on Samantha Fish

Joining Buddy Guy on stage is the phenomenally talented Samantha Fish. Known for her blistering guitar skills and powerful vocals, Fish is a force to be reckoned with in the blues and rock genres. Her performances are marked by raw emotion and technical prowess, making her the perfect complement to Guy's legendary status. Together, they promise a night of unforgettable music that spans the spectrum of the blues genre.

As the concert date approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be one of the summer's standout musical events. The combination of Buddy Guy's legendary prowess and Samantha Fish's dynamic presence on stage at The Ledge Amphitheater is a rare treat for music lovers. This performance not only offers fans the chance to witness history in the making but also showcases the vibrant continuity of the blues tradition. As the lights dim and the first chords strike, attendees will be part of a musical journey that bridges generations and celebrates the enduring power of the blues.