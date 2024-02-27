Win a Dream Spring Break: Alhonna Resort's 'Escape to the Lake' Contest

As we usher in the vibrant season of spring, the renowned Alhonna Resort, nestled on the picturesque shores of Lake of the Ozarks, is thrilled to offer families a chance to win an unforgettable "Escape to the Lake" Spring Break getaway. The resort, which recently underwent renovations and served as the muse for the Blue Cat Lodge in the hit Netflix show, Ozark, is set to gift a complimentary 5-day retreat, allowing winners to soak in the splendor of what is often dubbed America's most beloved lake.

"Lake of the Ozarks is an ideal destination during the Spring with great fishing, fun outdoor activities and beautiful nature in bloom," said Aaron McArdle, owner of Alhonna. "We're announcing our first-ever Spring Break contest so that more families become aware of everything the Lake has going on during this time of year. There's truly something for everyone and we know the winners will have an unforgettable experience," he added.

Contest Overview:

The first-ever "Escape to the Lake" giveaway is set to take place from March 1 to March 31, 2024. Participating is a breeze - just send an email with your contact details to [email protected] and include a brief narrative, no more than 500 words, explaining why your family is the perfect candidate for this dream vacation to Alhonna.

Prizes Up for Grabs Include:

● The top award: A 5-night stay for a family at the Alhonna Resort, an option between a Full Day Boat Hire or a Half Day Jet Ski Hire, a family breakfast, and a T-shirt or Hat for each family member, all valued at around $5,000.

● First Prize: A weekend retreat at Alhonna Resort for the family (2 nights) along with a $100 Blue Cat gift voucher, totaling an approximate value of $1,200.

● Secondary Prizes (5): Each receives a $25 Blue Cat gift card.

Additional Information (the "fine print"):

● A "family" is defined as a group of up to six individuals

● Both lodging and marina bookings are subject to availability

● The breakfast offering does not cover alcoholic drinks

● All prize packages must be redeemed within a year from the date they are awarded

Positioned just off Horseshoe Bend Parkway, Alhonna Resort, now celebrating its 70th anniversary, boasts a diverse range of lodging options including hotel rooms, studio apartments, condos, and cabin rentals. The facility offers an indoor fishing dock equipped with a cozy wood-burning stove, ideal for the cool spring evenings. Beyond fishing, guests can enjoy a heated indoor pool and the newly renovated Blue Cat Lounge, open daily. The resort serves breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the pool available from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.