en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Wilton Assesses Storm Damage, Prepares for Recovery

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Wilton Assesses Storm Damage, Prepares for Recovery

In the wake of the severe storm that wreaked havoc across the state on December 18, the Public Works and Water and Sewer Departments of Wilton have completed their preliminary damage assessments. Public Works Foreman John Masse pegged the estimated damage cost at approximately $18,000, noting that, despite the storm’s intensity, the town was relatively fortunate. The areas usually affected by rainfall, such as Butterfield Road, bore the brunt of the storm’s wrath, with substantial infrastructural damage reported.

Water and Sewer Department’s Damage Assessment

Dalton Plante, Interim Water and Wastewater Superintendent, estimated the Water and Sewer Department’s damages at around $17,520. This figure encompasses emergency pumping, infrastructural damage, erosion, and equipment operation costs. The most significant damage occurred to a pressure maintaining vault with bladder tanks, a critical component in controlling water pressure within the neighborhood. Despite the extensive damage, Plante remains optimistic about a return to near-normal operations by the end of the week.

State-Wide Impact and Response

Even as the storm led to statewide office closures and prompted Governor Janet Mills to declare a state of civil emergency, the Wilton Board of Selectpersons convened a meeting to discuss the situation. Town Manager Maria Greeley confirmed that there were major washouts, but all roads were open, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Public Works Department and the Wilton Fire and Rescue team. In neighbouring Farmington, the total cost of the damages is still being assessed, with the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency actively gathering information.

Potential Major Disaster Declaration

Given the substantial damages incurred, Governor Mills indicated her intent to request a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government, should the Federal Emergency Management Agency conclude that the storm’s costs exceed the state’s capacity to manage. In response to the crisis, the Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub has been launched, providing crucial information on flood resources and assistance to those affected by the storm.

0
Disaster United States Weather
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sri Lanka's State Defence Minister Directs Aid and Preventive Measures Amid Flooding

By Muhammad Jawad

Unified Command Concludes Clean-up Operation in Hawaii Following Wildfires

By BNN Correspondents

Historic Midland Train Depot Destroyed by Fire: A Loss for Ohio's Railroad History

By Salman Khan

Compton Courthouse Closes Temporarily Due to Major Flood

By BNN Correspondents

Compton Courthouse Temporarily Closed Due to Severe Flooding ...
@Disaster · 1 hour
Compton Courthouse Temporarily Closed Due to Severe Flooding ...
heart comment 0
Kentucky Coalition Calls for Redistribution of Record Budget Reserves

By BNN Correspondents

Kentucky Coalition Calls for Redistribution of Record Budget Reserves
London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges

By Sakchi Khandelwal

London Public Library Triumphs Over Cyberattack and Infrastructure Challenges
Family Tragedy in Michigan: House Explosion Claims Four Lives

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Family Tragedy in Michigan: House Explosion Claims Four Lives
Socastee Community Rises from Tornado’s Destruction: A Story of Resilience

By Salman Khan

Socastee Community Rises from Tornado's Destruction: A Story of Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
1 min
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
2 mins
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
2 mins
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
2 mins
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
2 mins
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
2 mins
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
2 mins
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
2 mins
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
2 mins
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
23 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app