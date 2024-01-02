Wilton Assesses Storm Damage, Prepares for Recovery

In the wake of the severe storm that wreaked havoc across the state on December 18, the Public Works and Water and Sewer Departments of Wilton have completed their preliminary damage assessments. Public Works Foreman John Masse pegged the estimated damage cost at approximately $18,000, noting that, despite the storm’s intensity, the town was relatively fortunate. The areas usually affected by rainfall, such as Butterfield Road, bore the brunt of the storm’s wrath, with substantial infrastructural damage reported.

Water and Sewer Department’s Damage Assessment

Dalton Plante, Interim Water and Wastewater Superintendent, estimated the Water and Sewer Department’s damages at around $17,520. This figure encompasses emergency pumping, infrastructural damage, erosion, and equipment operation costs. The most significant damage occurred to a pressure maintaining vault with bladder tanks, a critical component in controlling water pressure within the neighborhood. Despite the extensive damage, Plante remains optimistic about a return to near-normal operations by the end of the week.

State-Wide Impact and Response

Even as the storm led to statewide office closures and prompted Governor Janet Mills to declare a state of civil emergency, the Wilton Board of Selectpersons convened a meeting to discuss the situation. Town Manager Maria Greeley confirmed that there were major washouts, but all roads were open, thanks to the tireless efforts of the Public Works Department and the Wilton Fire and Rescue team. In neighbouring Farmington, the total cost of the damages is still being assessed, with the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency actively gathering information.

Potential Major Disaster Declaration

Given the substantial damages incurred, Governor Mills indicated her intent to request a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government, should the Federal Emergency Management Agency conclude that the storm’s costs exceed the state’s capacity to manage. In response to the crisis, the Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub has been launched, providing crucial information on flood resources and assistance to those affected by the storm.