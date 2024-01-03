en English
Education

Wilmington College’s Occupational Therapy Program Reaches Milestone with ACOTE Accreditation

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Wilmington College’s Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program has reached a significant milestone. Established in 2021, the program received formal accreditation from the American Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) in December 2023. This accreditation status allows the pioneer cohort of students to sit for their national certification examinations upon graduation in May 2024.

Triumph Amidst Challenges

The journey to full accreditation was not without challenges. It required the program to advance through various stages, including candidacy and pre-accreditation, successfully meeting a total of 120 standards set by ACOTE. The program was dealt a blow with the unexpected passing of its founding director, Dr. Cindy Hahn, in October 2022. Nevertheless, the program weathered the setback, buoyed by a vision for a unique rural-focused curriculum, a low faculty/student ratio, and a supportive learning environment.

Community Support and Leadership

The College received an outpouring of support from the broader occupational therapy community, which helped shore up the program during a difficult time. The stewardship of the program was taken over by Dr. Tiffany Lester, who assumed the role of Program Director, continuing the progress initiated by Dr. Hahn.

Training for a Growing Market

The program at Wilmington College is designed to prepare students for a growing job market. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a robust 12 percent annual growth in occupational therapy jobs through 2032. As a part of the program, Wilmington College has also rolled out a Rural Mentorship Program to support graduates in their first year of practice, especially in rural areas where the need for occupational therapists is on the rise.

The first cohort, consisting of eight students who started their studies in January 2022, is set to graduate in May 2024. The program is also preparing for its future cohorts, with a capacity of 24 students each, and is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

