Wilmette Residents Voice Opposition to Proposed McDonald’s Drive-Thru

In the northern suburb of Chicago, Wilmette, a ripple of discontent is sweeping through the local community as residents express strong opposition to the proposed construction of a new McDonald’s drive-thru. The controversial site, located on the corner of Skokie Boulevard and Old Glen View Road, was once the setting for a Bakers Square restaurant.

A Community United in Protest

In response to the proposed development, community members have banded together, forming a powerful coalition in protest. The heart of their concern lies in the potential for increased traffic congestion and pollution. The drive-thru, they estimate, could pull in approximately 750 cars per day, a staggering figure that, when extrapolated, equates to more than 270,000 vehicles annually.

Sustainability at Odds with Development

Opponents of the drive-thru argue that the establishment flies in the face of the village’s sustainability plan. This plan, signed into law in 2021, places a strong emphasis on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. They fear that the influx of traffic generated by the drive-thru would significantly contribute to air pollution, thus undermining the village’s commitment to sustainability.

Concerns Over Precedence and Safety

Despite the vocal objections raised by the community, the village’s zoning board of appeals has thus far given the green light to McDonald’s application, albeit with a stipulation. The fast-food giant must ensure the restaurant closes its doors by 10:00 p.m. each night. The decision, however, has sparked fears among residents that this could set a worrying precedent for other fast-food chains to follow suit. The ripple effect, they believe, could negatively impact property values and compromise community safety. Skokie Boulevard, the proposed site’s thoroughfare, is already marred by safety concerns, with several accidents, including one near the proposed McDonald’s site, occurring in recent months.

The issue is set to take center stage at the village board’s first meeting of 2024 on January 9. Thus far, McDonald’s corporation has maintained silence on the community’s concerns, leaving residents anxiously awaiting the outcome of the impending board meeting.