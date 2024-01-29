WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Announces Complex Two-Step Merger with McGrath RentCorp

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., a leading Delaware-based corporation, announced on January 28, 2024, a strategic Merger Agreement with McGrath RentCorp. The agreement, which involves an intricate two-step merger process, marks a significant step towards a deal worth over $3 billion.

Unraveling the Complex Merger Process

The primary phase of the merger, termed the First-Step Merger, will witness McGrath merging with Brunello Merger Sub I, Inc. However, despite the merger, McGrath will retain its existence as the surviving entity. The following phase, known as the Second-Step Merger, will involve McGrath's subsequent merger with Brunello Merger Sub II, LLC. Upon completion of this phase, Brunello Merger Sub II, LLC will survive as a wholly-owned subsidiary of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

Under the Umbrella of Tax Reorganization

This complex transaction is structured to be recognized as a 'reorganization' under Section 368(a) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. This classification could potentially offer tax benefits to both entities involved, making the deal even more appealing.

Conditions for Completion of Integrated Mergers

The completion of the Integrated Mergers is contingent upon securing approval from McGrath's shareholders. Apart from this, the successful execution of the merger agreement will require obtaining necessary regulatory consents and meeting other standard closing conditions. Both stages of the merger are planned to occur on the same day, post which the capital stock of McGrath obtained through the mergers will be contributed to Williams Scotsman, Inc., thereby ensuring that McGrath and its subsidiaries become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Williams Scotsman, Inc.