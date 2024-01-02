en English
Willmar Police Department Raises Starting Wage for Community Service Officers

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
Willmar Police Department Raises Starting Wage for Community Service Officers

In a bid to attract more applicants and address recruitment challenges, the Willmar Police Department has announced a significant pay increase for its community service officers. Starting in 2024, the initial wage will rise from $14 to $17 per hour, a decision that reflects the competitive job market for college students.

Addressing Recruitment Challenges

During the December 18 meeting, the department acknowledged the difficulties in hiring individuals for the community service officer role. The original starting wage was $14 per hour, with a 50-cent raise after one year. The competitive job market for college students, particularly those studying law enforcement, necessitated the wage increase. Police Chief Jim Felt emphasized the need for a competitive wage to attract suitable candidates.

Role of Community Service Officers

Community service officers are part-time employees, usually law enforcement students from local colleges, who are not licensed peace officers. Their responsibilities encompass a variety of tasks such as assisting at community events, handling animal control, managing abandoned vehicles, and shuttling cars for service. The department reportedly receives around 1,000 animal complaints annually that these officers handle. They typically work 8-20 hours a week during the school year and 20-25 hours a week in the summer.

Stepping Stone for Students

The role of community service officer serves as a stepping stone for students who often stay with the department for 6 months to 3.5 years. They may become eligible to be police officers within 18 months. The Willmar Police Department currently employs four community service officers and is in the process of onboarding three more individuals. In addition, a new state law allowing part-time employees to accrue paid sick leave is expected to aid in recruitment efforts.

Business Law United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

