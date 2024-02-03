Williamsburg High Girls Basketball: A Triumphant Return to Dominance

In a compelling display of prowess, Williamsburg High School's girls basketball team has claimed a significant victory over East Clinton, cementing their dominant position in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference (SBAAC) National Division. With a final score of 44-32, Williamsburg's triumph not only boosts their overall season record to an impressive 15-5 but also underscores their undefeated 9-0 standing in the division.

Unseating the League Champions

The recent outcome has effectively ended East Clinton's two-year reign as league champions. East Clinton, despite a commendable performance by Lauren Runyon who garnered 19 points and eight rebounds, now holds a record of 3-17 overall and 3-6 in the division. Megan Hadley, another East Clinton player, displayed a well-rounded game with five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocked shots.

A Return to Glory

Williamsburg's victory marks a significant return to form. Before East Clinton's back-to-back titles, Williamsburg had enjoyed a five-year winning streak from 2017 to 2021. This win serves as an emphatic statement, indicating the team's intent to reclaim their position at the top of the league.

Looking Forward

As the season progresses, Georgetown, currently holding second place in the division with a 6-3 record, has three more games to play. The question remains whether they can pose a serious challenge to Williamsburg's dominance. Regardless, the current season is shaping up to be a memorable one for Williamsburg, as they have now secured at least a share of the SBAAC National Division title.