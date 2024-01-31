Williamsburg Community Foundation Celebrates 25 Years with a Fundraising Challenge

As the clock ticks towards February 1, the Williamsburg Community Foundation in Virginia is prepping to celebrate its 25th anniversary. In its quarter-century journey since establishment in 1999, the Foundation has been a beacon of support for the community, tirelessly managing endowment funds for its betterment. As part of the silver jubilee celebrations, the Foundation's Board of Trustees has set in motion a unique challenge aimed at swelling the community endowment fund.

The Fundraising Challenge: An Ambitious Goal

The Board of Trustees has set an ambitious fundraising goal of $750,000, sourced entirely from community donations. In an innovative twist to encourage participation, certain benefactors have committed to contribute an additional dollar for every two dollars donated. This 1:2 matching offer stands as a testament to the community's spirit of giving and unity.

Community Response: An Encouraging Start

Since the launch of the fundraising campaign, the response has been nothing short of remarkable. A staggering $325,000 has already been raised, indicating the community's eagerness to give back and contribute to the Foundation's mission. This heartening start infuses confidence in the ability to reach, if not surpass, the target set.

Impacting Education: A Legacy of Scholarships

Over the years, the Williamsburg Community Foundation has made indelible marks on local education. It has awarded scholarships to over 1,000 high school seniors, acting as a strong pillar of support in their educational journey. These scholarships have not only eased the financial burden for students and their families but have also paved the way for brighter futures.

Kathleen Slevin, the Chair of the Foundation, expressed profound gratitude towards the challenge donors and the Williamsburg community. Their unflinching support and generosity have been instrumental in the Foundation's journey and its ongoing mission to enrich the lives of community members.