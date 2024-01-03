en English
Obituary

William Zimmerman, Former Editor-In-Chief of American Banker, Passes Away at 82

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
William Zimmerman, Former Editor-In-Chief of American Banker, Passes Away at 82

Former editor-in-chief of American Banker, William Zimmerman, passed away at 82 in New York. Known for his warm and kind-hearted nature, Zimmerman was a mentor to many young reporters during his tenure from 1980 to 1989. He supervised the newspaper’s coverage of significant financial events, including the Savings and Loan Crisis and the emergence of nonbank financial services.

Zimmerman: A Champion of Inclusivity in the Newsroom

Zimmerman’s legacy extends beyond his editorial work. He was a pioneer in promoting diversity within the newsroom. His commitment to inclusivity led to the appointment of the first woman on the masthead of American Banker. He was also recognized for his sensitivity and support towards journalists of color. Zimmerman’s efforts to create a more inclusive news environment are still remembered and appreciated by his former colleagues.

A Life Dedicated to Journalism and Creativity

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Bensonhurst and Queens, Zimmerman was not just a journalist but also a participant in significant historical events. He attended the historic March on Washington in 1963, marking his early involvement in social issues. After his tenure with American Banker, he joined Newsday as a senior editor, where he continued to shape the world of journalism from 1990 to 2004.

Apart from journalism, Zimmerman was a prolific self-published author of over 20 books and the founder of Guarionex Press. He combined his love for creativity and education by creating MakeBeliefsComix.com, a website encouraging students to create their own comic strips.

Zimmerman Leaves Behind a Legacy

Zimmerman’s contributions to journalism and his influence on his colleagues are fondly remembered. His commitment to diversity and mentorship has left a lasting impact on the industry. He is survived by his wife, daughter, sister, and niece. A memorial service to celebrate his life and contributions is planned for the spring.

Obituary
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

