William Shatner, 93, Shares Secret to Youthful Energy at 'You Can Call Me Bill' Premiere

At the Los Angeles premiere of his documentary You Can Call Me Bill, William Shatner, who just turned 93, divulged his simple yet profound secret to staying 'energetic' and youthful: a life fueled by curiosity and good health. Celebrated for his iconic role as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek, Shatner's latest project offers a deeply personal look into his life and career, aiming to leave a lasting legacy for his children and future generations.

Staying Engaged and Healthy

Shatner's philosophy on maintaining vitality involves staying fully engaged in life's myriad experiences and nurturing an insatiable curiosity. However, he acknowledges that good fortune in health has played a crucial role in his ability to remain active and involved. Shatner credits his enduring health and energy to his lifestyle choices and a bit of luck, suggesting that without good health, it's challenging to maintain any level of enthusiasm or vigor for life.

A Personal Legacy on Film

The documentary 'You Can Call Me Bill' not only reflects on Shatner's storied career but also serves as a personal memoir intended for his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Directed by Alexandre Philippe, the film explores Shatner's reflections on life, love, and the passage of time, offering a unique glimpse into the private feelings and thoughts of a public figure who has captivated audiences for decades. Shatner's decision to finally share his story through this documentary came from a desire to encapsulate his experiences and wisdom for posterity.

Legacy for Future Generations

Shatner's reveal that the documentary is aimed at leaving a 'remembrance' for his descendants underscores his awareness of the importance of legacy. Despite his lighthearted dismissal of celebrating another birthday, the actor is profoundly invested in ensuring that his life's work and personal journey are preserved. Through 'You Can Call Me Bill', Shatner seeks to offer not just a legacy of his achievements but a testament to his character, beliefs, and the love he holds for his family.

As Shatner steps into his 93rd year with grace and wit, his latest endeavor underscores a life well-lived and the timeless wisdom of staying curious. The documentary not only celebrates his illustrious career but also illuminates the personal values and experiences that have shaped him. It stands as a poignant reminder of the importance of engaging fully with life, nurturing close relationships, and leaving a meaningful legacy for those who follow.