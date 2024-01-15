William Penn's Statue to Remain in Philadelphia's Welcome Park

In a recent turn of events, the statue of William Penn, the founder of Pennsylvania, will continue to hold its place of prominence in Philadelphia's Welcome Park. The decision came following discussions with tribal representatives who expressed that the removal of the statue was not a priority for them. This issue surfaced as part of the renovation plans of the National Parks Service (NPS) for the plaza, which is slated for completion by 2026 to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Penn's Legacy and Tribal Perspectives

Unlike many other colonizers who resorted to armed force, Penn is known for his negotiations with Native Americans. This, however, does not negate his role in the dispossession of Native American lands. The NPS, as mandated by the National Historic Preservation Act, consulted various tribal representatives due to the displacement of their ancestors by the Pennsylvania colony. Among the tribes consulted were the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, the Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe, and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.

Despite the historical context, some tribal representatives, such as Ben Barnes, the chief of the Shawnee Tribe, view Penn as an ally. Rather than focusing on the removal of Penn's statue, tribal representatives have expressed more interest in creating an exhibit that would highlight the culture, history, and traditions of the Native Americans who inhabited the area long before Penn's arrival.

Renovation Plans and Public Opposition

The NPS's renovation plans include replacing a timeline of Penn's life with panels featuring indigenous history and adding native plants and circular benches to the park. The proposal to remove the Penn statue, however, met with public opposition. Responding to the uproar, the NPS has retracted its proposal, allowing the statue of Penn to stand tall in Philadelphia's Welcome Park. Despite the controversy, the focus remains on telling the story of the Native Americans in a respectful and accurate manner, shedding light on their history and contributions to the region.