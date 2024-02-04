William & Mary's Trailblazing Admission Route: The Success of the Spring Pathways Program

From the heart of Virginia, the College of William & Mary has made strides in reshaping the college admissions landscape. Their Spring Pathways program, launched in 2020, has been a triumphant solution to the disappointment of waitlisted applicants, offering them guaranteed admission if they defer their start until the spring semester. This unconventional approach has been a beacon of hope for over 400 students so far.

A New Path to Admission

The Spring Pathways program is a distinct entity from the general waitlist, which offers no assurances of admission and is contingent on space availability. In some instances, the general waitlist might not even yield a single student admission. In stark contrast, the Spring Pathways program imposes no cap on its participants, providing a more reliable alternative for waitlisted students.

The Road to Success

Joining the Spring Pathways program entails a commitment to either enroll in a community college or embark on a study abroad semester in the fall, all while maintaining a minimum 3.0 GPA. This requirement ensures that students remain engaged in their academic pursuits, preventing them from falling behind in their college journey. Emma Dunlop, a sophomore who gained admission through the program, started her college career across the pond in London. She spoke highly of her experience, emphasizing her smooth transition to the university upon her transfer.

Proving Its Worth

William & Mary's assessment of the program's effectiveness paints a promising picture. The university found no significant disparity in GPA or retention rates between students admitted through the program and those who began in the fall. This finding underscores the program's success in not only admitting students but also in fostering their academic success.