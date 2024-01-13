en English
Africa

William Last KRM Celebrates TikTok Triumph and Award Recognition

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
William Last KRM Celebrates TikTok Triumph and Award Recognition

Botswana comedian and TikTok sensation, Bofelo William Molebatsi, professionally known as William Last KRM, has reached a commendable landmark by accumulating 15 million followers on TikTok. Marking this substantial achievement, he took to Instagram to share his heartfelt thanks to his fans. This social media triumph is not the only feather in his cap; William Last KRM also recently bagged an award at the African Entertainment Awards USA.

Surpassing Expectations

Nominated in three categories – Digital Content Creator of the Year, Best Comedian, and Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist, the comedian was astounded and appreciative of the recognition he received from fans in the United States, supplementing his already substantial African fanbase. His content, brimming with humor and positivity, has garnered a strong and supportive community. Many followers took to social media to express their admiration, commending his talent for bringing joy through his videos.

Other Entertainment Luminaries

In parallel news, Mursty Adinoyi, the creator of HitList N Cruzin, an entertainment show on AIT, bagged four awards within a month. He accentuated the importance of potent terrestrial television in Nigeria for narrating authentic Nigerian stories. Adinoyi also discussed the burgeoning entertainment industry and the pivotal role of terrestrial TV in promoting local content.

From Football to Music

Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, professionally recognized as Koffi Olomidé, is a towering figure in Congolese and African popular music. His nearly five-decade-long career boasts seven Kora Awards, 28 studio albums, and 18 live albums. Born on July 13, 1956, in Stanleyville, present-day Kisangani in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Olomidé initially aspired to be a professional footballer. However, his passion pivoted towards music, drawing inspiration from various artists. His career experienced a revival in 1990 when he signed a record deal with SonoDisc. Throughout his career, he has released numerous albums and significantly influenced the African music industry.

Africa
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

