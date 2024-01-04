William Erbey Returns to Lead Altisource Asset Management Corp.

William Erbey, the visionary founder of Ocwen Financial Corp., is making a notable return to the corporate stage, assuming the role of CEO and Chairman of Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC). This appointment reestablishes a leadership position he held from March 2012 to January 2015 and follows the departure of interim CEO Danya Sawyer earlier this month.

A History of Leadership

Erbeys’ association with Ocwen is a significant part of his professional journey, having served as the executive chairman of the board from 1996 to 2015. His resignation in 2015 was a result of a settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services, addressing conflicts of interest between Ocwen and its affiliated businesses, including AAMC.

Post-Ocwen Endeavors

Despite stepping down from Ocwen, Erbey remained active in the business realm, involving himself with Salt Pond Holdings LLC and System73 Global, LLC. His decision to return to AAMC is a testament to his enduring commitment to the company, and it will be intriguing to see how he navigates his role amidst the challenges the company currently faces.

Compensation and Future Prospects

Upon reassuming his role at AAMC, Erbey will receive a base salary of $50,000 annually, with no additional compensation. This move marks a pivotal moment in Erbey’s career, signaling his return to a leading position within a company he personally founded. AAMC, which provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to real estate-related investment vehicles, recently received a second delisting notice from the New York Stock Exchange and reported a loss of $13.5 million in the third quarter. Furthermore, the company’s top five lenders have an average mortgage origination volume exceeding $8.8 billion, indicating significant sales and home value upticks in California, Midwest, and Northeast cities. AAMC also plans to close about 4% of its branch network by the end of the first quarter.

In summary, Erbey’s return to Altisource Asset Management comes at a time of both challenge and opportunity. The company is navigating a complex landscape in the mortgage and real estate markets, and with Erbey at the helm, it is poised to leverage his experience and leadership to steer the company towards a promising future.