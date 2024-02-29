Will Forte Breaks Silence on 'Coyote vs. Acme' Cancellation, Sparks Hope Amid Warner Bros Drama

In an unexpected turn of events, Will Forte, star of the shelved movie Coyote vs. Acme, took to social media to express his disbelief and admiration for the film, sparking a new wave of discussions around its potential release. Despite Warner Bros' decision to cancel the film, leading to a significant financial write-down, Forte's comments have ignited hope among fans and stakeholders alike.

Advertisment

Forte's Surprising Revelation

Will Forte, known for his roles in SNL and Nebraska, shared his initial skepticism turned admiration for Coyote vs. Acme, a film that blends live-action with CGI animation. Describing the movie as "super funny, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonant," Forte's passionate endorsement contrasts sharply with Warner Bros' decision to shelve the project. This move by the studio resulted in a $70 million write-down, as reported in their Q3 earnings.

Behind Warner Bros' Decision

Advertisment

The cancellation of Coyote vs. Acme follows a broader restructuring within Warner Animation Group, spearheaded by animation veteran Bill Damaschke. Despite positive reviews from test audiences and a completed production, the film was deemed unfit for release by the new management. This decision has not only disappointed the creative team, including Assistant Art Director Lindsay Coda, but also raised questions about the future of innovative storytelling in major studios.

Hope for a Turnaround

Following Forte's comments and public backlash, Warner Bros has not completely closed the door on Coyote vs. Acme. The studio's prior attempts to obtain a tax write-down and later considerations for shelving the film in February 2024 were met with significant criticism. U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro even called for a federal investigation into the cancellation, citing potential antitrust violations. With Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount showing interest, there remains a glimmer of hope that the film might find a new home and eventually reach its audience.

The saga of Coyote vs. Acme has evolved into more than just a shelved project; it's a testament to the challenges and opportunities within the dynamic landscape of film distribution and production. As discussions continue, the industry and its audience eagerly await the final chapter in the story of a movie that, according to its star, deserved much more.