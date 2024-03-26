Will and Jada Smith's Charity Closes: Oscars Incident Spurs Donation Decline

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have announced the closure of their charitable foundation, the Will And Jada Smith Family Foundation, following a stark decline in donations. This decision comes in the wake of the controversial incident at the 2022 Oscars, where Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, leading to a significant fallout both personally for Smith and for the foundation's financial health. Tax filings reveal a plummet in contributions, from over $2 million in 2021 to less than $400,000 in 2022, with key donors withdrawing their support.

Donation Downturn and Financial Struggles

The foundation experienced a drastic reduction in revenue, attributed in part to the departure of major contributors such as the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and American Airlines. These organizations retracted their support following the Oscars incident, contributing to the foundation's financial difficulties. Moreover, the foundation's tax filings uncovered concerning details, including bank overdraft fees amounting to $3,000 and over $25,000 allocated to mental health organizations that appeared to be inactive. Furthermore, the foundation reported having no paid staff members by 2022, indicating a significant scaling back of operations.

Transition to Private Giving

Despite the controversy and the subsequent impact on the foundation, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have expressed their intention to continue supporting charitable causes, albeit through private donations. This shift in philanthropic strategy indicates a move away from public charitable endeavors to more discreet forms of giving. The decision to wind down the foundation, according to sources, had been considered prior to the Oscars incident, suggesting that the couple had already been contemplating changes to their philanthropic approach.

Will Smith's Career and Personal Life

Despite the backlash and the foundation's closure, Will Smith's career appears to be on the mend, with several projects in pre-production, including a sequel to "I Am Legend" and the fourth installment of the "Bad Boys" series. On a personal note, Jada Pinkett Smith shared insights into their family dynamics, revealing efforts towards reconciliation after periods of living separately. This blend of professional resilience and personal healing underscores a complex period of transition for the Smith family.

The closure of the Will And Jada Smith Family Foundation marks a significant moment of reflection for the Smiths, highlighting the interplay between public actions and private consequences. As they navigate this period of change, the focus on private giving and continued professional endeavors suggests a pathway forward, albeit away from the public eye. This move may well redefine the Smiths' approach to philanthropy and public engagement in the years to come.