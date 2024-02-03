Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Staff Picket for Better Pay and Veteran Care

On a day marked by the crisp chill of Lackawanna County’s winter, an impassioned crowd gathered outside the stately façade of the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center. This was not an ordinary gathering, but an informational picket assembled to cast light on the internal struggles plaguing the center. The picket, orchestrated by the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 1699, served as a platform for the staff to voice their escalating concerns.

Underpayment and Underprovision: A Dual Struggle

At the heart of the rally was a grievance that has become all too familiar in the healthcare sector: underpayment. The staff, represented by AFGE Local 1699, argues that the management's chronic underpayment has led to an alarming staffing shortage. This shortage, they contend, has created a ripple effect, resulting in diminished care for the veterans the center is committed to serving.

The picket participants specifically spotlighted the stark pay discrepancy for nursing staff compared to other VA systems nationwide. This disparity, they believe, lies at the root of the staffing crisis plaguing the center.

A Call for Congressional Action

The rally was not merely a platform for airing grievances, but a call to action aimed squarely at congressional leaders. The protestors believe that only comprehensive congressional action can effectively address the issues of local pay adjustments and funding. It is this funding, they argue, that will equip them with the necessary resources to fulfill their duties and uphold their commitment to veteran care.

A Plea for Better Veteran Care

Interwoven with the outcry over pay and resources was a heartfelt plea for improved veteran care. With an acute awareness of their role in the lives of the veterans they serve, the staff stressed the urgent need for bolstered resources. They argue that without these resources, the quality of veteran care will continue to decline, negating the center’s very purpose.

The picket served as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by those on the front lines of healthcare, illuminating the struggle for adequate pay and resources. But beyond that, it underscored the unwavering commitment of the staff to their veterans, even in the face of adversity.