Wilkes-Barre Declares ‘Code Blue’ Amid Extreme Cold, Activates Emergency Shelter Program

In a decisive response to plummeting temperatures, Mayor George C. Brown of Wilkes-Barre has announced the activation of a ‘Code Blue’ for several forthcoming evenings. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program, a lifeline for the city’s homeless population, is set to operate out of the Keystone Mission Innovation Center, located at 90 East Union St., Wilkes-Barre.

Shelter Timings and Operation

During the defined Code Blue nights, the shelter will welcome guests from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., providing a warm refuge until 7 a.m. the following morning. The city’s significant involvement in the Code Blue program includes deciding when to trigger it, disseminating critical information about its activation, and instructing city staff to inform homeless individuals of the shelter’s availability.

Criteria for Code Blue

A Code Blue is invoked when the National Weather Service forecasts wind chill temperatures to plummet to 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below, or anticipates a heavy snowfall of 10 inches or more. This acute measure aims to protect the city’s most vulnerable residents from the harshness of severe winter conditions.

Public Signaling

The activation of a Code Blue will be conspicuously signaled to the public through the illumination of a blue light on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This visible indicator serves as a stark reminder of the bitter cold and the city’s commitment to safeguard its homeless population.

Keystone Mission, the organization spearheading the shelter program, is actively seeking volunteers. Those interested in contributing their time or in need of further information can reach out to Keystone Mission via phone or email. This collaboration between the city and Keystone Mission underscores the spirit of community solidarity, especially in the face of harsh weather conditions.