Wildwood Home Invasion: Two Men Arrested After Low-Speed Chase and Robbery

In the heart of Wildwood, a tranquil Sunday afternoon was shattered by an audacious home invasion and robbery on East Bennett Avenue. Two men, later identified as Robert McMichael, 38, of Wildwood, and Scott Hudson, 31, of West Wildwood, allegedly assaulted a resident, pilfered several possessions, and fled the scene, leaving a trail of fear and violation in their wake.

Swift Response and Pursuit

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the victim, whose identity remains protected, reported the incident to the Wildwood Police Department. The victim was able to provide a precise description of the suspects' vehicle and its last known direction, crucial information that spurred the law enforcement officers into immediate action. In a matter of minutes, the police spotted a van that matched the description and attempted to pull it over.

Chase Ends in Flood Waters

However, the suspects chose to evade capture rather than surrender. The van fled, leading the police on a low-speed chase. The pursuit came to an abrupt halt when the van waded into flood waters, collided with a stop sign, and the suspects attempted to escape on foot. The area was cordoned off, and within a short span, both McMichael and Hudson were apprehended and taken into custody.

Charges and Implications

The duo now face a litany of charges including robbery, conspiracy, burglary, theft, eluding, heroin possession, and various weapons-related offenses. Hudson faces additional charges for weapons-related offenses. Both men are currently held at the Cape May County jail. The incident, which rattled the otherwise peaceful Wildwood community, was officially announced by the Wildwood Police Department a day after the event.

This episode serves as a stark reminder that even in the most tranquil of neighborhoods, the specter of crime can still rear its ugly head. The swift and effective response of the Wildwood Police Department, however, stands as a testament to their commitment to maintaining the peace and ensuring the safety of their community.