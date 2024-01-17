Wieland Rolled Products Pledges $500M for Modernization to Boost Copper Production

Wieland Rolled Products North America, the German firm that now owns the former Olin Brass facility in East Alton, has announced a massive $500 million modernization and expansion project. This investment is expected to significantly boost the production of copper and copper alloy parts, catering to the growing demands of the electric vehicle industry, charging stations, and other renewable energy sources.

Illinois Governor Supports the Initiative

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is strongly backing the initiative as part of his Reimagining Energy and Vehicles program. The state of Illinois is set to provide Wieland Products with incentives and tax breaks estimated at $231 million. Governor Pritzker underscored the importance of copper production for sustainable manufacturing in Illinois and lauded Wieland's commitment to the community and sustainable practices.

Preserving Jobs and Boosting Copper Production

Despite a recent layoff of 100 employees in October, the company's expansion is expected to preserve around 800 jobs. The investment is seen as Wieland's effort to lead in North American rolled products and to rejuvenate American manufacturing. It emphasizes the role of copper in a sustainable future and the need to meet evolving customer needs.

Wieland's Focus on Renewable Energy

Wieland also operates additional facilities in Illinois, all focusing on products that support renewable energy production. The substantial investment in the East Alton facility signifies Wieland's commitment towards creating a sustainable future. The modernization includes the installation of a state-of-the-art hot rolling mill, which will amplify the production of critical copper and copper alloy components used in advanced energy properties.