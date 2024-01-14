en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Widespread Cold Wave Threatens U.S., Snowfall Predicted in Several Regions

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST
Widespread Cold Wave Threatens U.S., Snowfall Predicted in Several Regions

A sweeping cold wave is poised to descend upon a vast swath of the United States in the imminent days, persisting into the early part of next week. The frosty spell is predicted to be all-encompassing, impacting disparate regions spanning the country’s breadth.

Unyielding Arctic Blast

The forthcoming cold blast, touted as one of the coldest and most unyielding Arctic air outbreaks in recent memory, is expected to bring teeth-chattering temperatures to various states. The chilling cold is not the only concern; several areas are also bracing for potential snowfall. The southern Plains, Mid-South, and the Northeast have been particularly earmarked as regions that could witness snow, adding another layer of complexity to the already challenging weather scenario.

Implications of the Cold Outbreak

The severity of this Arctic onslaught, coupled with the prospect of snowfall, raises significant concerns for public safety, transportation, and everyday life. Travel disruptions are a considerable possibility, given the hazardous conditions that snow can create on the roads. The bone-chilling cold also presents potential health risks, especially for vulnerable populations, like the elderly and those without adequate shelter.

Preparation and Response

Given the forecast, residents in the regions expected to bear the brunt of this weather event are urged to prepare adequately. This includes ensuring homes are sufficiently heated, vehicles are winter-ready, and emergency supplies are at hand. Authorities are also likely to ramp up efforts to mitigate the impacts, including readying snow plows and salt trucks, and setting up warming centers for those in need. The resilience of the American people and the swift response of local and national agencies will be key in navigating this frigid spell.

0
United States Weather
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
24 mins ago
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Renowned former NFL coach and current sports analyst, Tony Dungy, has stirred a conversation around the player empowerment trend in professional sports, particularly in the National Football League (NFL). This dialogue, sparked by Dungy’s critique of what he dubs the ‘Taylor Swift Effect,’ comes during a time where players are increasingly exerting their influence on
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
27 mins ago
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
27 mins ago
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
25 mins ago
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Stephanie McDougal to be Honored as Nursing Alumni of the Year at WVU Tech’s 2024 Homecoming
25 mins ago
Stephanie McDougal to be Honored as Nursing Alumni of the Year at WVU Tech’s 2024 Homecoming
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
26 mins ago
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
2 mins
Lai Ching-te Elected as Taiwan's President: A Defiant Stand for Democracy Against Beijing
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
3 mins
A Week in Pictures: AFP's Global Photo Highlights
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
7 mins
The UK's Migration Paradox: Public Dissent and the Conservative Party's Response
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
7 mins
Majority of UK Constituencies Favor Tighter Immigration Controls, Survey Reveals
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
8 mins
Buckingham Palace Contemplated Regency Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Deteriorating Health
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
12 mins
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
14 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
16 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
24 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
11 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
12 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app