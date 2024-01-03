en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wide Pay Ranges in Job Ads Viewed as Less Trustworthy, Study Finds

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
Wide Pay Ranges in Job Ads Viewed as Less Trustworthy, Study Finds

Recent research conducted by Washington State University (WSU) reveals that listing wide pay scales in job advertisements may be detrimental. Published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, the study was led by Kristine Kuhn from WSU’s Carson College of Business, who conducted three experiments to gauge participants’ responses to job ads with large pay gaps.

The Perception of Trustworthiness

Notably, the studies found that job seekers perceived employers who listed wide pay ranges as less trustworthy. This was true even when transparency legislation required pay ranges to be specified, such as in several U.S. states like Washington, California, Colorado, and New York. The implications of these findings underline the importance of how pay is presented in job postings.

The Impact of Pay Range Gaps

As per the study, job ads with a pay range gap of $50,000 or more were viewed less favorably than those with a $10,000 gap. The participants’ written responses indicated skepticism, with some labeling wide pay ranges as ‘dishonest’ and ‘disingenuous’. A minority, however, saw the high upper limit as an indicator of potential growth, suggesting that perceptions on this matter can vary.

The ‘Goldilocks’ Pay Range

Kristine Kuhn suggested that there might be a ‘goldilocks’ pay range that balances employer flexibility and positive candidate perceptions. She emphasized that negotiations on pay can still occur beyond what is advertised, highlighting the need for a nuanced approach to presenting pay ranges in job ads. With the quest for pay transparency and equity continuing to be a significant concern in the job market, these findings could prove crucial to both employers and job seekers.

0
Business United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Post-Pandemic Shift in Germany: From Cash to Digital Transactions

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Xeriant's NEXBOARD Demonstrates Promising Fire Resistance in Initial Tests

By BNN Correspondents

Bausch + Lomb to Engage in Investor Chat at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Aqsa Younas Rana

U.S. Bancorp Ready to Unveil Q4 2023 Earnings: A Comprehensive Preview

By Hadeel Hashem

Unprecedented Procurement Opportunity for EPAC EA2 AO Chamber Announce ...
@Business · 46 seconds
Unprecedented Procurement Opportunity for EPAC EA2 AO Chamber Announce ...
heart comment 0
BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Establishes Favela Bank for Marginalized Communities in Brazil

By Saboor Bayat

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Establishes Favela Bank for Marginalized Communities in Brazil
Shelly Group Announces Gen3 IoT Devices at CES 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Shelly Group Announces Gen3 IoT Devices at CES 2024
True Elements and Carahsoft Partner to Equip Government Agencies with Water Intelligence

By BNN Correspondents

True Elements and Carahsoft Partner to Equip Government Agencies with Water Intelligence
Canuc Resources Corporation Kickstarts Geological Mapping at San Javier Silver-Gold Project

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Canuc Resources Corporation Kickstarts Geological Mapping at San Javier Silver-Gold Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
1 min
Defying the Odds: Teen Survives Near-Fatal Motorcycle Crash
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
1 min
Northwell Health Adopts Innovative Waste Management Technology in Fight Against Climate Change
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
1 min
Alcyone Therapeutics Pioneers New Treatment Pathway with ThecaFlex Implantation in SMA Patients
West Feliciana High School EMR Students Learn through Practical Lessons
2 mins
West Feliciana High School EMR Students Learn through Practical Lessons
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
2 mins
SpineX Inc.'s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
2 mins
Breakthrough Research: p53 Mutations Reprogram Fat Cells, Influencing Breast Cancer Progression
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
2 mins
Oakland's Police Chief Conundrum: Increasing Crime Rate Amid Political Tensions
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
3 mins
Timberwolves Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Clash with Pelicans
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
22 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
37 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app