Wide Pay Ranges in Job Ads Viewed as Less Trustworthy, Study Finds

Recent research conducted by Washington State University (WSU) reveals that listing wide pay scales in job advertisements may be detrimental. Published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, the study was led by Kristine Kuhn from WSU’s Carson College of Business, who conducted three experiments to gauge participants’ responses to job ads with large pay gaps.

The Perception of Trustworthiness

Notably, the studies found that job seekers perceived employers who listed wide pay ranges as less trustworthy. This was true even when transparency legislation required pay ranges to be specified, such as in several U.S. states like Washington, California, Colorado, and New York. The implications of these findings underline the importance of how pay is presented in job postings.

The Impact of Pay Range Gaps

As per the study, job ads with a pay range gap of $50,000 or more were viewed less favorably than those with a $10,000 gap. The participants’ written responses indicated skepticism, with some labeling wide pay ranges as ‘dishonest’ and ‘disingenuous’. A minority, however, saw the high upper limit as an indicator of potential growth, suggesting that perceptions on this matter can vary.

The ‘Goldilocks’ Pay Range

Kristine Kuhn suggested that there might be a ‘goldilocks’ pay range that balances employer flexibility and positive candidate perceptions. She emphasized that negotiations on pay can still occur beyond what is advertised, highlighting the need for a nuanced approach to presenting pay ranges in job ads. With the quest for pay transparency and equity continuing to be a significant concern in the job market, these findings could prove crucial to both employers and job seekers.