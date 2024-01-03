en English
Transportation

Wichita’s Major Infrastructure Upgrade: A Temporary Road Closure Paves the Way

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
The city of Wichita, Kansas, has temporarily closed a stretch of Murdock Avenue, a measure essential for the integration of the city’s current water system with the new Northwest Water Facility (NWWF). The affected area, a 400-foot stretch between Amidon Street and Perry Avenue, abuts the popular attractions of Sim Park and Botanica. The city has ensured minimal disruption to Botanica visitors by providing detour signs directing traffic to an alternate route via Franklin Avenue.

Practical Implications of the Closure

The closure, which is expected to last several weeks into early February, weather permitting, is a cog in the wheel of a much larger project. The NWWF, located approximately four miles from the closure, near the Sedgwick County Zoo, might seem geographically distant, but it plays a critical role in the scheme of things.

NWWF’s Expansion and its Significance

The facility’s expansion into the Riverside neighborhood involved the installation of 600 feet of 42-inch slip-lining and connection to the existing water lines. This crucial step brings the city a step closer to operationalizing the NWWF, representing the largest infrastructure investment in Wichita’s history, with a budget of $500 million.

Anticipated Benefits of NWWF

The NWWF is not just a replacement for the city’s 80-year-old water treatment plant, it’s a significant upgrade. Scheduled for completion by the end of the year, the NWWF will have the capacity to distribute 120 million gallons of drinking water daily to over half a million residents in south-central Kansas. This investment in infrastructure promises to secure the city’s water supply for the decades to come.

Transportation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

