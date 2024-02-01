Wichita State University's 'Girl Day': A Step Towards Bridging the Gender Gap in STEM

Wichita State University's College of Engineering is all set to roll out the red carpet for 'Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day'—lovingly dubbed 'Girl Day'—on February 22. This ingenious initiative aims to nurture a positive rapport between young women and the world of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), following the heartening feedback from last year's attendees who expressed a keen interest in pursuing degrees in engineering or computing.

The Promise of Girl Day

Girl Day promises an engaging roster of hands-on STEM activities, enlightening discourses by female speakers, and invaluable networking opportunities with professional women, faculty, and fellow students from the engineering and computing sectors. The event also includes an industry fair featuring companies from the STEM fields, providing the attendees an up-close view of the industry dynamics.

Notable Speakers and Venue

The event will be graced by two notable speakers - Cindy Hoover, Wichita State College of Engineering alumna and a seasoned industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, and Melissa Rocha, a recent graduate making strides at Johnson and Johnson Medtech division. The day-long activities are set to unfold in the Shirley Beggs Ballroom at the Rhatigan Student Center, with an estimated attendance of around 200 participants.

Feeding Minds and Bodies

Beyond the intellectual nourishment offered, the event also takes care of the attendees' gastronomical needs. They will be served breakfast pastries and lunch, making sure their focus stays undivided on the wealth of knowledge and experience on offer.