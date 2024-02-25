Wichita Falls Community Hits a Home Run with New Stadium Scoreboard Sponsorship

In the heart of Wichita Falls, a remarkable fusion of local business acumen and school spirit is lighting up the skyline, or more precisely, the scoreboard at Memorial Stadium. In a groundswell of community support, the Wichita Falls Independent School District (WFISD) has rallied local businesses to back a visionary project. This initiative has secured a staggering $760,000 in athletic sponsorships over five years, earmarked for a high-tech upgrade that promises to bring more than just scores to life.
A Community Effort
The project, a testament to the town's unity and forward-thinking, revolves around the acquisition of a $446,740 scoreboard package from OES Scoreboards. This isn't just any scoreboard; it's a beacon of progress, featuring an 18-foot scoreboard for the north end and a 35-by-25 LED display for the south end of the field. The endeavor was set into motion with a unanimous 6-0 vote by trustees, underpinning the community's collective resolve to enhance local athletics. But the true game-changer lies in the method of funding - a robust sponsorship program that has already welcomed nearly $100,000 into its coffers.
The Role of Sponsorships
Leading the charge is the United Regional Health Care System, committing an annual sponsorship of $80,000 over five years, a clear indicator of the health sector's investment in community wellbeing beyond the confines of its medical facilities. This influx of funds, however, isn't just about erecting state-of-the-art scoreboards; it's a lifeline for the future of athletics across the district. Surplus funds are earmarked for other athletic projects at Memorial and Legacy high schools, ensuring that the benefits ripple out to touch every corner of student athletics. Local businesses have rallied behind the cause, showcasing a commendable model of corporate citizenship.
More Than Just a Game
The scoreboard project transcends the physical realm of LED lights and digital displays; it's a narrative of community spirit, a rally cry for local involvement in education and athletics. School officials have lauded the initiative, emphasizing the integral role of the community in supporting the district's ambitions. This sponsorship program not only underscores the potential of public-private partnerships but also sets a precedent for how communities can come together to achieve common goals. As the project moves forward, with work expected to begin soon and last approximately eight weeks, it stands as a beacon of hope and unity, signaling a brighter future for Wichita Falls' students and athletes alike.
In a world often divided, Wichita Falls stands united, proving that when a community comes together, the score is always in favor of progress and shared success. As the new scoreboards rise, so too does the spirit of a town deeply invested in the well-being and future of its youth. The game has changed in Wichita Falls, and everyone's a winner.