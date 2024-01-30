Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Disinterest in Group Texts and Announces Upcoming Memoir on 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg, the renowned co-host of 'The View,' recently shared her preference for solitude and her disinterest in group chats with her fellow hosts. The conversation unfurled during a lively episode when Alyssa Farah Griffin, a fellow co-host, inquired about an ongoing group text from which she felt excluded. Sunny Hostin, responding to the query, humorously remarked that Goldberg would be more than willing to give up her spot for Griffin.

Goldberg's Indifference to Group Texts

Comparing herself to Michael Corleone from 'The Godfather,' Goldberg emphasized her repeated efforts to opt out of group texts, only to find herself re-added by Joy Behar. The veteran TV personality highlighted her preference for direct communication over group texts, explaining she only engages when she has something significant to share. Goldberg reassured her co-hosts that her absence from group chats doesn't indicate indifference towards them, but rather reflects her desire to maintain a peaceful solitude when away from the show.

Unveiling of 'Bits & Pieces'

Amidst this lively exchange, Goldberg also announced her upcoming memoir, 'Bits & Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me'. This tribute to her late mother and brother is set to hit the shelves in May. The memoir, a semi-autobiographical account, explores Goldberg's life growing up in the Chelsea district of New York City. It offers an intimate look into her relationships with her close-knit family, peppered with personal anecdotes and reflections. Goldberg hopes the book will resonate with readers who have faced loss or are grappling with life's daunting challenges.

Goldberg's Legacy in Literature

This is not Goldberg's first foray into authorship, as she has penned a number of titles in the past. Her works, imbued with her unique voice and perspective, have resonated with a broad audience. Whether it's her reflections on group chats or her deep dives into personal relationships, Goldberg's words continue to intrigue and inspire, reminding us of the power of direct and heartfelt communication in an increasingly digital world.