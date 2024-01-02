en English
Whoopi Goldberg Discovers Genetic Link to Tony Gonzalez on 'The View'

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Whoopi Goldberg Discovers Genetic Link to Tony Gonzalez on 'The View'

In a surprising turn of events, celebrated actress and television host, Whoopi Goldberg, was left stunned during a recent episode of ‘The View’ as she discovered her genetic link to former NFL player and current football analyst, Tony Gonzalez.

A Revelation on The View

Goldberg’s revelation came courtesy of the historian and PBS series ‘Finding Your Roots’ host, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Despite her initial confusion and disbelief, Goldberg soon invited Gonzalez to appear as a guest on ‘The View’, much to the delight of her co-hosts who playfully commented on his attractiveness and the newfound family connection.

Advancements in DNA Testing

Goldberg had previously appeared on an earlier season of Gates’ show, then titled ‘African American Lives’, but the DNA testing capabilities at the time weren’t as advanced as they are today. Gates explained how the lack of sophisticated DNA tests in the past prevented them from making such specific connections.

Celebrities and DNA Discoveries

Such revelations aren’t unusual among celebrities in recent years. The proliferation of genealogy testing has unveiled surprising relationships between stars. Goldberg’s case is just the latest in a series of unexpected familial links discovered amongst celebrities, echoing a similar revelation by Ashley Tisdale who found out she was related to her best friend Austin Butler through a DNA test.

United States
