Whoopi Goldberg Confirms 'Sister Act 3' Progress: Script Writing Underway

Whoopi Goldberg, the acclaimed EGOT winner, recently shared an exciting update on the highly anticipated 'Sister Act 3', confirming that the project is actively moving forward. During an exclusive interview at the Garden of Laughs event, Goldberg revealed to PEOPLE that the script for the third installment is currently in the writing phase, signaling that fans of the beloved franchise can still hold on to hope for its return.

Script Development and Challenges

Goldberg, who has been a pivotal figure in the 'Sister Act' series, playing the role of Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer turned nun, disclosed her mixed involvement in the screenplay's development. "We’re still in the process of writing the script," she stated, highlighting the complexities and demands of contributing to the script while juggling other responsibilities. This candid revelation underscores the dedication and effort being poured into ensuring that the new chapter lives up to the legacy of its predecessors.

Star-studded Collaborations and Expectations

In addition to Goldberg's continued involvement, 'Sister Act 3' boasts the partnership with Tyler Perry, another powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Perry's frustration with the project's slow progress has been vocal, but his commitment alongside Goldberg and Walt Disney Studios signals a promising collaboration. The duo's aim to reassemble the original cast adds an additional layer of anticipation, with Goldberg extending an open invitation to Maggie Smith to reprise her role as Mother Superior, and Sheryl Lee Ralph being personally asked to join the cast during an appearance on 'The View'.

Fan Anticipation and Legacy

The 'Sister Act' franchise has enjoyed a special place in the hearts of fans since the first film's release in 1992, followed by 'Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit' in 1993. The announcement of a third installment nearly 30 years later has reignited excitement and speculation about the direction Goldberg and her team will take the beloved characters. With the script still in the works, details remain scarce, but the commitment to bringing back familiar faces and creating a script that honors the spirit of the original films is clear.

As 'Sister Act 3' continues to develop, the film industry and fans alike watch eagerly for more updates. The collaborative efforts of Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Perry, and the creative team promise a sequel that not only pays homage to the original's charm and humor but also introduces these beloved characters to a new generation. While the wait may be long, the anticipation for Deloris Van Cartier's next adventure is a testament to the lasting impact of 'Sister Act' on popular culture.