Business

Whitney Cox Sells Mobile Bar Trailer to Fund Business Expansion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
Whitney Cox Sells Mobile Bar Trailer to Fund Business Expansion

Entrepreneur Whitney Cox, the brain behind The Craft OBKY Mobile Bar, is setting sail on a new business venture. Through a blend of business acumen and bartending expertise that she honed at a young age, Whitney created a unique mobile bar concept, one of the first in Owensboro, that quickly ascended to popularity. Today, her expansion plans have her on the move, selling her mobile bar trailer to potentially acquire smaller ones and broaden her footprint.

The Craft OBKY Mobile Bar: A Success Story

A cycle of bartending and studying allowed Whitney Cox to attend college, earn a bachelor’s degree with a business focus, and ultimately launch her venture. Her mobile bar, The Craft OBKY, emerged as a novelty in Owensboro, refreshing patrons with its unique concept and service. But now, Cox’s vision extends beyond the confines of a single trailer.

Expansion and The Trailer Sale

The road to expansion, for Cox, begins with bidding farewell to her 2007 Delta 16×8 mobile bar trailer. Outfitted for catering or food truck ventures, the trailer comes equipped with new tires, wheel bearings, and an interior that has been remodeled. It also features a hot water heater, certified plumbing, three sinks with hand washing stations, and a generator. The trailer, approved by the health department, is ready to roll into its next venture.

A New Chapter in The Craft OBKY’s Journey

Whitney’s decision to sell her mobile bar trailer symbolizes a significant step in her entrepreneurial journey. The $16,000 (or best offer) price tag is for more than just a trailer; it’s an opportunity for aspiring business owners to own a piece of Whitney’s success and continue the legacy of The Craft OBKY Mobile Bar. As Whitney embarks on her journey to expand, the Owensboro community and beyond eagerly await her next move.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

