White Sands National Park Unveils 2024 Moonlight Hikes Schedule

Under the moonlit sky, the allure of the White Sands National Park in El Paso, Texas, is set to come alive with its 2024 schedule for the Moonlight Hikes. Formerly known as Full Moon Hikes, these ranger-guided walks will take place between March and November, offering visitors an exclusive opportunity to explore the park's unique gypsum dune fields at night.

Advertisment

Moonlight Hikes: A Serene Experience

The renaming of the hikes to Moonlight Hikes serves to more accurately represent the experience of traversing the park under the serene glow of the moon. Specific dates for these walks have been released, including September 18, October 16, and November 16, with each hike commencing at varying times during the evening.

Mandatory Tickets and Booking Details

Advertisment

Tickets for the Moonlight Hike program are mandatory and can be obtained via Recreation.gov. In addition to these tour fees, guests are required to pay the standard park entrance fees upon arrival. The tickets are available for purchase two months before the hike date, starting at 8:00 am Mountain Time. Given their popularity and limited capacity, these tickets are known to sell out rapidly. Once fully booked, there is no waitlist.

Hike Requirements and Duration

The guided hikes are designed for those capable of walking one mile on sand and up and down dunes. The hikes typically last about 90 minutes, and participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes. Tickets for the Moonlight Hikes go on sale two months before each hike date at 8 a.m. Mountain Time, often selling out within minutes.

For those interested in this captivating experience or planning their visit, more details can be found on the park's official website.