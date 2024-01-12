White Pass Reopens: U.S. Highway 12 Clears After Weather-Induced Closure

U.S. Highway 12 at White Pass, a high-altitude thoroughfare in Washington state, has reopened, marking an end to the closure caused by severe weather conditions. The highway had been sealed off at around 6 p.m. on Thursday between milepost 138 east of Packwood and milepost 151 at the summit, a region known for its challenging weather patterns.

Weather Woes at White Pass

White Pass, nestled at a height of 4,500 feet, was wrestling with a harsh mix of snowfall, gusty winds, and temperatures plummeting into the teens. These conditions led to the highway’s closure, with both directions being blocked due to high winds and debris, making it impassable for motorists.

Overnight Operation to Clear Roads

The Washington state Department of Transportation swiftly swung into operation to restore navigability. During the closure, transportation crews worked tirelessly overnight, clearing the road of all obstacles, which included the removal of over a dozen fallen trees, a clear testament to the severity of the weather conditions.

Caution Ahead for Travelers

Despite the reopening, a note of caution has been sounded for travelers. The weather forecast for the upcoming Saturday is hinting at potential harsh conditions once again. Snow is expected, and temperatures could plummet, reaching as low as 9 degrees below zero. The department advises travelers to remain vigilant and prepared for potential challenges on the road.