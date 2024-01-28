White House Reaffirms U.S. Policy Toward Israel Amid Speculation

In a swift response to an NBC News report, the White House yesterday asserted that there is no alteration in the United States' policy towards Israel. The NBC report had suggested that the U.S. was weighing the use of weapon sales as leverage to influence Israel to temper its military actions in the Gaza Strip. However, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council has refuted these claims.

U.S. Stance on Israel's Right to Self-Defense

The spokesperson reestablished the U.S.' stance on supporting Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas, the militant organization that governs the Gaza Strip. This stance, they noted, is a policy that the U.S. has maintained consistently since October 7, and it continues to do so. The spokesperson stressed, nonetheless, that Israel should adhere to international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilian lives during its defense operations.

White House Reaffirms Support for Israel

Reinforcing the U.S.' commitment to backing Israel in its conflict with Hamas, the spokesperson dismissed any notions of policy modification. The White House's intervention comes after the NBC report insinuated a potential shift in the U.S.' approach towards Israel. However, the official's statement stands as a firm denial of any such deviations.

Biden to Host German Chancellor

In other related news, President Joe Biden is set to host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on Feb. 9. This meeting is expected to reaffirm their united support for Ukraine's defense against Russia. Since the invasion in 2022, the United States has provided Ukraine with $111 billion in weapons, equipment, and humanitarian assistance. However, Biden's package of $110 billion in new aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs has been delayed due to disagreements between Congress and the White House. The Israel-Hamas conflict is also anticipated to be a focus of the White House meeting between Biden and Scholz.